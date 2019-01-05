Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 66, Fisher 45
IU NORTHWEST (15-22-14-15)
Michelle Borgen 3-8 6-10 12, Ashley O'Malley 2-3 2-2 6, Gina Rubino 3-8 5-5 13, Chloe Salman 4-10 1-2 11, Grayce Roach 4-10 5-6 14, Alaina Richter 0-0 0-0 0, Brittney Williams 3-6 1-2 7, Hannah Hammar 0-0 0-0 0, Jessy Siems 0-2 1-2 1, Jocelyn Colburn 1-2 0-0 2, Totals — 20-49 21-29 66.
FISHER (12-13-8-12)
Totals — 17-52 5-5 45.
3-point field goals: IUNW 5-15 (Rubino 2-4, Salman 2-4, Roach 1-5, Williams 0-2); Fisher 6-22. Leaders — Rebounds: IUNW 40 (O'Malley 11); Fisher 22. Assists: IUNW 10 (Roach 4); Fisher 7. Steals: IUNW 2; Fisher 4. Team fouls: IUNW 11; Fisher 22. Fouled out: None.