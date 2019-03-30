Baseball
Solon, Ohio 3, Highland 1
|Highland;100 000 0 -- 1 4 3
|Solon;00 012 x -- 3 3 1
2B -- Joe Thompson (H). Pitching summary -- Highland -- AJ Reid (5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 SO); Jordan Siska (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB 0 SO). LP -- Reid.
Plainfield South 10, Highland 2
|Highland;000 200 0 -- 2 5 3
|Plainfield South;711 001 x -- 10 9 1
2B -- Lee Smith (H). 3B -- Camden Scheidt (H). Pitching summary -- Highland -- Siska (1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 1 SO); Smith (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 0 SO); Thompson (3 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 SO). LP -- Siska.
Softball
Hanover Central 9, Chesterton 9 (8 innings)
Game called due to darkness
Leaders for Hanover Central -- Priscilla Seniw (2-4, 3 R), Ashtyn Barnett (2-4, 3 RBIs), Leah Mokos (3-4), Taylor Towry (2-4, 2 RBIs).