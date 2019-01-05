Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 70, Michigan City 46
CROWN POINT (22-20-16-12)
Matt Hanlon 1 0-0 2, Ty Smith 2 2-2 7, Sam Snodgrass 7 0-0 19, Sam Krutz 2 1-1 5, Elias Gerodemos 7 0-0 18, Sam Decker 6 6-7 19, Jake Oostman 0 0-2 0. Totals -- 25 9-12 70
MICHIGAN CITY (12-16-7-11)
Dez’Mand Hawkins 1 1-1 3, Omarian Hatch 5 3-4 13, Cormac McLinden 0 1-2 1, Evan Bush 2 0-0 5, Jalen Bullock 1 0-0 2, Donye Grant 1 0-1 2, Jevon France 1 1-2 3, Javion Reid 1 1-2 3, Rayshon Howard 6 2-3 14. Totals -- 17 9-14 46.
3-point field goals: Crown Point (Snodgrass 5, Gerodemos 4, Decker 1, Smith 1); Michigan City (Bush 1). Leaders – Rebounds: Decker 6 (CP); Howard, Bullock 4 (MC). Assists: Hanlon 4 (CP); Hatch 2 (MC). Steals: Hatch 3 (MC); Hanlon 1, Gerodemos (CP). Technical fouls: None. Team fouls: Crown Point 18, Michigan City 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 6-4; Michigan City 7-5.
Morton 81, Gavit 63
MORTON
Darrien Pikes 23.
Valparaiso 84, Portage 50
PORTAGE (11-13-17-9)
Maurion Martin 6 1-2 14, Londen Harris 4 2-3 11, Xavier Aponte 3 0-0 8, Miguel Verduzco 2 0-0 6, Evan Olson 1 1-2 4, Brandon English 2 0-0 4, Jalen Smith 0 0-0 0, Danny Bruno 0 0-0 0, Sean Claussen 0 0-0 0, Blake Creech 0 0-0 0, Kaden Manna 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 19 5-9 50.
VALPARAISO (16-23-20-25)
Brandon Newman 14 5-6 38, Brandon Mack 4 1-1 9, Max Otterbacher 4 0-0 8, Colin Walls 3 0-0 6, CJ Opperman 3 0-0 6, Nate Aerts 1 3-4 5, Jake Evans 2 0-1 4, Colton Jones 1 1-1 3, Tommy Cavanaugh 1 0-0 3, Cooper Jones 1 0-0 2, Luke Balash 0 0-0 0, Mason Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Grant Comstock 0 0-0 0, Rafeek El-Naggar 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 34 10-13 84.
3-point field goals: Portage (Aponte 2, Verduzco 2, Harris 1, Martin 1, Olson 1); Valparaiso (Newman 5, Cavanaugh 1). Fouled out: Aaron Parrett (P). Records: Portage 7-5 (0-1 Duneland Athletic Conference); Valparaiso 9-3 (1-0).
LaPorte 53, Lake Central 42
LAPORTE (13-17-9-14)
Drake Gunn 17, Jake Spence 14.
LAKE CENTRAL (15-6-9-12)
Davis 5 2-2 15, James 0 0-0 0, Mileusnic 1 0-0 2, Khatra 0 0-0 0, Ciapponi 4 2-3 10, Blum 3 0-0 9, Zezovski 0 0-0 0.
3-point field goals: Davis 2, Blum 3 (LC). Team fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
LaCrosse 44, Washington Twp. 34
LACROSSE (3-14-19-8)
Wozniak 4 0-0 11, Osornio 0 0-0 0, Mya Morrow 2 0-0 5, Welkie 1 0-2 2, Kleine 0 0-0 0, Bell 3 0-0 4, Vanec 0 1-2 1, Heavilin 1 4-6 7, Garwod 5 1-2 14, Bartels 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 15 6-12 44.
WASHINGTON TWP. (6-9-7-12)
Olivia Klinger 6 3-9 17, Emma Hawkins 0 0-2 0 Jillian Burton 2 2-2 8, Megan Boby 0 0-1 0, Mikaela Armstrong 1 1-2 3, Mia Lewis 1 2-2 4, Zoe Brickner 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 11 8-18 34.
3-point field goals: Wozniak 3, Morrow 1, Heavilin 1, Garwood 3 (L); Klinger 2, Burton 2 (WT). Team fouls: LaCrosse 17, Washington Twp. 14. Fouled out: Boby (WT).
Lake Station 42, Whiting 37
LAKE STATION (11-4-12-15)
T. Austin 9 6-13 26, D. Rowan 0 0-0 0 L. Arney 0 0-0 0, K. Smith 1 2-2 4, B. Poats 2 0-0 5, K. Himes 1 0-0 2, J. Castllo 2 0-0 4, M. Chabes 0 1-4 1. Totals -- 15 9-19 42.
WHITING (9-6-14-8)
L. Zorich 0 0-0 0, Allison Casanova 2 2-2 7, M. Urbieta 0 0-0 0, A. Adams 1 4-4 6, J. Mercer 2 1-2 5, E. Balcazar 3 4-6 11, K. Ledezma 0 0-0 0, A. Hernandez 0 0-0 0, A. Toth 2 3-4 9. Totals -- 10 14-18 37.
3-point field goals: Austin 2, Poats 1 (LS); Casanova 1, Balcazar 1, Toth 1 (W). Team fouls: Lake Station 16; Whiting 20. Fouled out: Himes (LS); Balcazar (W).