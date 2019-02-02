Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 80, LaCrosse 48
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (22-19-27-12)
Ben Lins 7 4-7 20, Carson Bakker 1 0-0 3, Cade Walstra 10 1-1 21, Gavin Herrema 9 4-7 29, Isaac Alblas 3 1-2 7, Peyton Fase 0 0-2 0. Totals -- 30 10-19 80.
LACROSSE (8-12-18-10)
3-point field goals: Lins 2, Bakker 1, Herrema 7 (CC). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 12. Fouled out: None. JV score: Covenant Christian 49, LaCrosse 36.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
AT LOWELL
Munster 45, Morton 31
MUNSTER (15-8-17-5)
Aleena Mongerie 19, Emily Zebecky 13.
MORTON (5-6-8-11)
Keaira Miller 16.
Leaders — Rebounds: Mongerie 8 (Mun); Miller 10 (Mor). Steals: Mongerie 3 (Mun).
Crown Point 77, Lowell 28
CROWN POINT (7-38-21-11)
Caitlyn Phillips 4 2-2 12, Ellie VanDeel 7 2-2 17, Sydney Goodman 0 0-0 0, Lilly Stoddard 2 1-2 5, Jessica Carrothers 8 6-6 22, Grace Tyndall 1 0-1 3, Yasmine Porter 1 1-2 3, Alyna Santiago 2 1-2 6, Allie Govert 0 0-2 0, Paige Sanborn 3 0-0 9, Alexis Smith 0 0-0 0, Gabbie Vania 0 0-0 0. Totals — 28 13-19 77.
LOWELL (7-6-9-6)
Yuhasz 3 0-0 6, Lewandowski 0 0-0 0, Mulligan 3 4-6 11, Porch 0 0-0 0, Collins 2 1-3 6, Krucina 0 1-2 1, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Chavez 1 0-0 2, Langen 1 0-0 2, Budz 0 0-0 0, Kotlin 0 0-2 0, Gard 0 0-0 0. Totals — 10 6-13 28.
3-point field goals: Phillips 2, VanDeel 1, Tyndall 1, Santiago 1, Sanborn 3 (CP); Mulligan 1, Collins 1 (L). Team fouls: Crown Point 14, Lowell 19. Fouled out: None.
E.C. Central 38, Lake Central 25
E.C. CENTRAL (8-8-12-10)
Taiyanna Jackson 5 3-6 14, Washington 2 2-4 6, Williams 0 2-2 2, Evans 2 0-0 4, Tiara Jackson 1 7-10 9, Cobb 1 0-0 2, Jefferson 0 1-8 1, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Zermeno 0 0-0 0. Totals — 11 15-30 38.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (Taiyanna Jackson 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Tiara Jackson 7 (ECC). Assists: Williams 2 (ECC). Steals: Jefferson 2 (ECC). Total fouls: E.C. Cental 19. Fouled out: Cobb (ECC). Records: E.C. Central 14-9.
Portage 59, Merrillville 41
PORTAGE (22-8-16-13)
Jaedyn Lowe 15, Jordan Barnes 11.
MERRILLVILLE (14-11-5-11)
Leaders — Rebounds: Barnes 12 (M).
Class 3A
AT GRIFFITH
Griffith 86, Hammond 33
HAMMOND (8-8-5-12)
Lashana Hassell 0 0-2 0, Mychae Bailey 3 2-2 10, Indya Lewis 1 0-0 2, Imarea Rivera 3 2-2 8, Ja’Shawnda King 0 0-2 0, Sariah Bolian 2 0-0 4, Stormy Brooks 3 2-8 9. Totals – 12 6-16 33.
GRIFFITH (14-29-28-15)
Cierra Pipkins 5 3-9 15, Peyton Willis 0 2-2 2, Julissa Hamm 8 1-2 17, Briah Strezo 0 4-6 4, Marisa Esquivel 7 3-7 18, Savanah Ronjak 6 2-4 14, Ariel Esquivel 7 2-4 16. Totals – 33 17-34 86.
3-point field goals: Hammond (Bailey 2, Brooks 1); Griffith (Pipkins 2, Marisa Esquivel 1). Team fouls: Hammond 21, Griffith 9. Fouled out: None.
Class 1A
AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC
Marquette Catholic 76, 21st Century 3
21st CENTURY (0-3-0-0)
Sequoya Turner 0 0-2 0, Sydnie Duncan 1 0-0 2, Beyonce Paige 0 1-2 2, Tania Crews 0 0-0 0, Kayla Bates 0 0-0 0, Antoniya Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals — 1 1-4 3.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (22-12-29-13)
Sophia Nolan 7 1-1 16, Claire Salyer 1 0-0 2, Emmery Joseph 1 0-2 2, Morgan Crook 4 0-0 10, Emma Nolan 10 2-2 23, Ryleigh Grott 1 0-0 2, Kassandra Loza 2 0-1 4, Dia Rallings 2 0-0 5, Nathaly Reynaga 0 0-0 0, Ukari Payne 0 2-2 2, Jorden Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Ally McConnell 5 0-0 10. Totals — 33 5-8 76.
3-point field goals: Nolan 1, Crook 2, Nolan 1, Rallings 1 (MC). Team fouls: 21st Century 11, Marquette Catholic 6. Fouled out: None.