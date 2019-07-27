Friday's Late Results
Sioux City 3, RailCats 2
|RailCats;000 001 010 — 2 8 0
Sioux City;000 003 00x — 3 7 0
2B — MJ Rookard (RC); Lang, Sasser (SC). 3B — Samson (SC). Pitching summary — RailCats — Trevor Lubking (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Jack Alkire (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Felix Carvallo (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). Sioux City — Karch (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Gercken (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Matt Pobereyko (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Karch. LP — Lubking. Sv — Pobereyko. Leading hitters — RailCats — Rookard (2-4, 2B, R), Marcus Mooney (2-4), Alex Crosby (R), John Price Jr. (RBI), Tom Walraven (RBI). Records — Sioux City 35-29, RailCats 24-40.