Hillary Smith, The Times

Friday's Results

Cross Country

Forester Invitational

Hosted by Lake Forest

AT FOSS PARK GOLF COURSE

Men's

8000 Meter Run

1. Elmhurst 35, 2. Lake Forest 56, 3. Harper 65, 4. Lakeland 100, 5. Trinity International 105.

1. Christian Reyes (Lake Forest) 27:44.9.

IU NORTHWEST — 30. Matthew Plopper 33:48.3.

Women's

6000 Meter Run

1. Lake Forest 29, 2. Elmhurst 33, 3. Trinity International 80, 4. Harper 92.

1. Yaneli Guajardo (Lake Forest) 23:54.7.

IU NORTHWEST — 36. Melanie Albers 30:44.1, 42. Nascha Hladek 33:01.4, 49. Lexington Sky Harris 37:31.5, 51. Prysma Valdivia 37:48.4.

Men's Golf

Battle at Blackthorn

Hosted by Bethel College

AT BLACKTHORN GOLF CLUB

Day 1

T1. Bryce Turner (St. Francis) 69, T1. Kyle Sheppard (St. Francis) 69.

IU NORTHWEST — T34. Tyler Urbanczyk 81, T41. Jacob Crowley 83, T41. Todd Gehring Gervase 83, T50. James Shrader 86, T50. Cameron Hemphill 87.

