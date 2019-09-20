Friday's Results
Cross Country
Forester Invitational
Hosted by Lake Forest
AT FOSS PARK GOLF COURSE
Men's
8000 Meter Run
1. Elmhurst 35, 2. Lake Forest 56, 3. Harper 65, 4. Lakeland 100, 5. Trinity International 105.
1. Christian Reyes (Lake Forest) 27:44.9.
IU NORTHWEST — 30. Matthew Plopper 33:48.3.
Women's
6000 Meter Run
1. Lake Forest 29, 2. Elmhurst 33, 3. Trinity International 80, 4. Harper 92.
1. Yaneli Guajardo (Lake Forest) 23:54.7.
IU NORTHWEST — 36. Melanie Albers 30:44.1, 42. Nascha Hladek 33:01.4, 49. Lexington Sky Harris 37:31.5, 51. Prysma Valdivia 37:48.4.
.
Men's Golf
Battle at Blackthorn
Hosted by Bethel College
AT BLACKTHORN GOLF CLUB
Day 1
T1. Bryce Turner (St. Francis) 69, T1. Kyle Sheppard (St. Francis) 69.
IU NORTHWEST — T34. Tyler Urbanczyk 81, T41. Jacob Crowley 83, T41. Todd Gehring Gervase 83, T50. James Shrader 86, T50. Cameron Hemphill 87.