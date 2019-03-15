Women's basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
No. 21 Drake 86, Valparaiso 58
VALPARAISO (8-24)
Ella Ellenson 0-7 0-0 0, Grace Hales 3-10 6-6 15, Shay Frederick 1-7 0-0 3, Meredith Hamlet 2-6 0-0 6, Addison Stoller 4-15 4-4 15, Katherine Carlson 2-3 0-0 5, Allison Schofield 4-9 1-2 12, Maya Meredith 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyssa Pitts 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-60 11-12 58.
DRAKE (26-5)
Totals 33-64 12-15 86.
3-point Goals—Valparaiso 13-37 (Ellenson 0-5, Hales 3-6, Frederick 1-5, Hamlet 2-4, Stoller 3-8, Carlson 1-1, Schofield 3-6, Pitts 0-2). Assists—Valparaiso 14 (Frederick 7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Valparaiso 24 (Stoller 10). Total Fouls—Valparaiso 16, Drake 13. Technical Fouls—Valparaiso TEAM 1. A—1,509.