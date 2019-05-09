Baseball
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Co-ed Track
Valparaiso at MVC Outdoor Championships, Terre Haute (all day)
Baseball
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Co-ed Track
Valparaiso at MVC Outdoor Championships, Terre Haute (all day)
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.