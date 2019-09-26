{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Schedule

Friday

Men's Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 2:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, 4 p.m.

Men's Tennis

Purdue Northwest at ITA Regionals in Allendale, Mich. (Day 1), TBA

Valparaiso at Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu, CA (Day 2), TBA

Women’s Volleyball

Calumet College at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 6 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Ferris State, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola, 6 p.m.

 

 

