Schedule
Friday
Men's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 2:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, 4 p.m.
Men's Tennis
Purdue Northwest at ITA Regionals in Allendale, Mich. (Day 1), TBA
Valparaiso at Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu, CA (Day 2), TBA
Women’s Volleyball
Calumet College at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, 6 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Ferris State, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola, 6 p.m.