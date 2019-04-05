Baseball
Illinois State 13, Valparaiso 1
|Illinois State;100 211 206 — 13 15 1
|Valparaiso;010 000 000 — 1 8 4
Pitching summary — Illinois State — Headrick (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO), Anderson (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Rapshus (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Valparaiso — Jon Tieman (7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Keegan Bates — (2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). WP — Headrick (2-3). Loss Tieman (1-5). Leading hitters — Valparaiso — Steven Fitzsimmons (3-3, RBI), Blake Billinger (2-4, R). Records — Illinois State 16-13 (1-0 MVC); Valparaiso 5-20 (0-4).
Wayne State 6, Purdue Northwest 3
|Purdue Northwest;000 102 000 — 3 7 0
|Wayne State;000 100 50x — 6 7 1
Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Kyle Flessner (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO), Caden Bell (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). Wayne State — Brown (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 Er, 2 BB, 9 SO), Cox (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Brown (5-0). LP — Flessner (1-2). Sv: Cox (1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Hunter Thorn (2-4, 2 R), Ray Hilbrich (2-4, R), Brett Veltema (2 RBIs), Kevin McCune (RBI). Records — Wayne State 23-5; Purdue Northwest 10-14.
Women's Tennis
Purdue Northwest 7, Concordia (MI) 0
AT MATCH POINT (Griffith)
SINGLES — Lena van Bergen (PNW) d. Charity Felton 6-0, 6-1; Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Kaylee Tucker 6-3, 6-0; Carolina Yepez (PNW) d. Taylor Kahlstorf 6-1, 6-0; Kelli Canul (PNW) d. Tina Perumalla 6-1, 6-0. Cynthia Basu-Chavez (PNW) d. Hannah Sharon 6-3, 6-0; No player (PNW) def. No player, by default.
DOUBLES — Lena van Bergen-Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Kaylee Tucker-Charity Felton 6-1; Kelli Canul-Cynthia Basu-Chavez (PNW) d. Taylor Kahlstorf-Tina Perumalla 6-0; No player/No player (PNW) d. No player/No player, by default.
RECORDS — Purdue Northwest 5-14; Concordia (MI) 6-8.
NOTES: Senior Day before the match as PNW honor Cynthia Basu-Chavez.