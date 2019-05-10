Baseball
GLIAC Tournament
AT TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Saginaw Valley 6, Purdue Northwest 1
|Saginaw Valley;000 600 000 — 6 8 0
|Purdue Northwest;100 000 000 — 1 6 1
2B — Anthony Agne. Pitching summary — Saginaw Valley — A. Godfrey (9 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO). Purdue Northwest — Brandon Haczynski (4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Justin Walter (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO), Jade Doyle (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Joe Davi (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Godfrey (4-6). LP — Haczynski (5-3). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Anthony Agne (2 B, RBI), Austin Kordik (2-3, BB), Kevin McCune (2 BB). Records — Saginaw Valley 19-28-1; Purdue Northwest 21-27.