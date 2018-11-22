High School
Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp.: seventh place, Vocational vs. T.F. South, noon; fifth place, Thornwood vs. Rich Central, 1:15 p.m.; third place, Hillcrest vs. Marian Catholic, 3 p.m.; title game, Bloom vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: St. Anne vs. Somonauk 3 p.m.; Hall vs. Mendota 4:30 p.m.; Newark vs. Illiana Christian 6 p.m.; Reed Custer vs. Seneca 7:30 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Morton at Bishop Noll, 7:30 p.m.
Indpl. Washington vs. Bowman Academy at West Side, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Waubonsie Valley Invitational, TBA
Wrestling
Chesterton at Ted DeRousse Invitational, Antioch (Ill.), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Harrison-West Lafayette Invitational, 10 a.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest vs. Urbana at Tiffin Tournament, 3 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso/MSU winner vs. UNI at MVC Volleyball Championship, Springfield, Mo., 7:30 p.m.