High School

Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Twp.: seventh place, Vocational vs. T.F. South, noon; fifth place, Thornwood vs. Rich Central, 1:15 p.m.; third place, Hillcrest vs. Marian Catholic, 3 p.m.; title game, Bloom vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: St. Anne vs. Somonauk 3 p.m.; Hall vs. Mendota 4:30 p.m.; Newark vs. Illiana Christian 6 p.m.; Reed Custer vs. Seneca 7:30 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 7:30 p.m.

Indpl. Washington vs. Bowman Academy at West Side, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Waubonsie Valley Invitational, TBA

Wrestling

Chesterton at Ted DeRousse Invitational, Antioch (Ill.), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Harrison-West Lafayette Invitational, 10 a.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Purdue Northwest vs. Urbana at Tiffin Tournament, 3 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Valparaiso/MSU winner vs. UNI at MVC Volleyball Championship, Springfield, Mo., 7:30 p.m.

