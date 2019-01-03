Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Richards at T.F. South, 2 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Portage, 6 p.m.

T.F. North at Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Bowman Academy at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hebron at South Central, 7 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 7:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Carmel at Moline Shootout, TBA

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Sugar Bowl Invitational, TBA

Boys Bowling

T.F. South at SSC Blue Conference Tournament at Oak Forest Bowl, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

T.F. South at Lemont, 10 a.m.

College

Women's Basketball

IU Northwest at Fisher, 6:30 p.m.

Men's Wrestling

Calumet College at NUWAY Open, 9 a.m.

