High School

Boys Basketball

Victory Christian at North White, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Collins Academy at T.F. North, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Munster, 7 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Lindbloom at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Southland College Prep at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Victory Christian, 6 p.m. (2)

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton at Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin Community, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin Community, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Marian Catholic at Independence, Mo., 4 p.m.

Tinley Park at T.F. South, 5 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

IU Northwest at A.I.I. at Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.

Women's Basketball

IU Northwest at A.I.I. at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Valparaiso vs. Miami at National Invitational Championship at Ohio, 6 p.m.

