High School
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian at North White, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Collins Academy at T.F. North, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Munster, 7 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Lindbloom at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Southland College Prep at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at Victory Christian, 6 p.m. (2)
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton at Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin Community, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin Community, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Marian Catholic at Independence, Mo., 4 p.m.
Tinley Park at T.F. South, 5 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
IU Northwest at A.I.I. at Lincoln Christian, 5 p.m.
Women's Basketball
IU Northwest at A.I.I. at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso vs. Miami at National Invitational Championship at Ohio, 6 p.m.