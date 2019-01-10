Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at City Baptist, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Reavis at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Argo at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chesterton at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

T.F. North at Geneseo Invitational, 4 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Haskell Indiana Nations University vs. IU Northwest at A.I.I. Classic at IUNW, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Haskell Indiana Nations University vs. IU Northwest at A.I.I. Classic at IUNW, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at UNI, 7 p.m.

Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Mid-Winter Invitatonal at Jonesboro, Ark. (all day)

Men's Wrestling

Calumet College at Central Baptist College, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0