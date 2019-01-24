Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Marian Catholic vs. Victory Christian NC at Quincy Shootout, 4 p.m.

Victory Christian at Granger Christian, 6 p.m.

Bremen at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Granger, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Westville at Argos, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Gavit, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Granger, 5:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

South Bend St. Joseph's at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Marian Catholic at ESCC Meet at Viator, 3:30 p.m.

