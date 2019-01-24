Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. Victory Christian NC at Quincy Shootout, 4 p.m.
Victory Christian at Granger Christian, 6 p.m.
Bremen at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Granger, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at T.F. South, 7 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Gavit, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Granger, 5:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph's at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Marian Catholic at ESCC Meet at Viator, 3:30 p.m.