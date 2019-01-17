Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at LaLumiere, 6 p.m.

21st Century at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Grace Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Highland, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Culver Invitational, TBA

T.F. North at Salem Invitational, TBA

Girls Basketball

LaPorte at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

PCC Semifinals at Boone Grove: Boone Grove vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.; South Central vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

