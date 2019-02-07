Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Tinley Park at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at West Central, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lowell at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Munster, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at HB Tournament, TBA

Boys Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Kankakee Invitational, 5 p.m.

