High School

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Orr vs. Roosevelt at Bowman Academy, 6 p.m.

Evergreen Park at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Highland, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 7:30 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA

Wrestling

Calumet at Jeffersonville Tournament, 9 a.m.

T.F. North, Eisenhower, Oak Forest at T.F. South, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian vs. Ridgewood/Foreman at Ridgewood, 5:30 p.m.

