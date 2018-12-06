Try 1 month for 99¢
High School

Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Warsaw, 6:45 p.m.

21st Century at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Clark, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 7:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 7 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Munster at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

PCHA at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Oak Lawn, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Evergreen Park, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

T.F. South, Hillcrest, Richards at Evergreen Park, 5 p.m.

Tinley Park, Argo, Shepard at SSC Quad at T.F. North, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Walsh, Ohio Ironman, TBA

