High School
Football
T.F. South at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at LaPorte,7 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Portage at Oak Lawn Invitational, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Cross Country
Calumet College at National Catholic Invitational, Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
Pudue Northwest, Valparaiso at Bradley Intercollegiate, Peoria, Ill., 5:45 p.m.
IU Northwest at Forester Invitational, TBA
Women's Cross Country
Calumet College at National Catholic Invitational, Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest, Valparaiso at Bradley Intercollegiate, Peoria, Ill., 5 p.m.
IU Northwest at Forester Invitational, TBA
Men's Golf
Purdue Northwest at Ferris State Invitational (all day)
Men's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 11 a.m.
Calumet College at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Northern Michigan at Purdue Northwest, 2:30 p.m.
Men's Tennis
Valparaiso at River Forest Invitational, 9 a.m.
Women's Volleyball
IU Northwest at Manchester University Tournament, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.