High School

Football

T.F. South at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at LaPorte,7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Portage at Oak Lawn Invitational, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Bowman Academy, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Cross Country

Calumet College at National Catholic Invitational, Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Pudue Northwest, Valparaiso at Bradley Intercollegiate, Peoria, Ill., 5:45 p.m.

IU Northwest at Forester Invitational, TBA

Women's Cross Country

Calumet College at National Catholic Invitational, Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest, Valparaiso at Bradley Intercollegiate, Peoria, Ill., 5 p.m.

IU Northwest at Forester Invitational, TBA

Men's Golf

Purdue Northwest at Ferris State Invitational (all day)

Men's Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 11 a.m.

Calumet College at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Northern Michigan at Purdue Northwest, 2:30 p.m.

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at River Forest Invitational, 9 a.m.

Women's Volleyball

IU Northwest at Manchester University Tournament, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

