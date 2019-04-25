{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 pm.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

River Forest at West Side, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Valparaiso, 5:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Portage at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

New Prairie at Michigan City, 2:45 p.m.

E.C. Central, Morton at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Lowell, Plymouth at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m. 

Munster at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 pm..

Kouts at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte Tournament (field includes Hobart, Lowell), 5 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Merrillville at Highland, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:45 p.m.

Max Truex Invitational, Warsaw (field includes Hobart, LaPorte, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.

Mustang Invitational at Munster (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Roosevelt, West Side), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensseaer, 4:45 p.m.

Mustang Invitational at Munster (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, E.C. Central, Hanover Central, Roosevelt, West Side), 5 p.m.

Princess Relays, Mishawaka (field includes Crown Point, LaPorte), 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Kouts, 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0