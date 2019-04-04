{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

South Central at Plymouth, 4:15 p.m.

Clark vs. Portage at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Classic (field includes Morton, North Judson, Rensselaer), 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

T.F. North vs. T.F. South at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lafayette Tournament, TBA

Crown Point at Lafayette Tournament, TBA

Boys Golf

Portage at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Softball

S.B. Clay at LaPorte (Kesling Park), 4 p.m.

Andrean at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:45 p.m.

South Central (Elizabeth) at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 5 p.m.

