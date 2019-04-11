{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee vs. Illiana Christian, TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian vs. Hammond Academy, RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Bishop Noll (Dowling Park), 4:45 p.m.

E.C. Central at Munster, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central vs. Lowell, RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Calumet, Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Clark, 5 p.m.

Munster at Leo Tournament, TBA

Girls Tennis

John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Illiana Christian at Michigan Invitational at Ann Arbor, Mich., noon

Lafayette Sprinters Showcase (field includes Michigan City), 4:45 p.m.

Franklin Central Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Lowell, Portage), 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian at Michigan Invitational at Ann Arbor, Mich., noon

Lafayette Sprinters Showcase (field includes Merrillville, Michigan City), 4:45 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 5:30 p.m.

