John J. Watkins, The Times

Baseball

Marquette Catholic at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Carmel Greyhound Classic (field includes Chesterton), 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Bishop Noll (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

PCC Championship at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Highland vs. Clark at Dowling Park, 4:45 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Bajenski Tournament (field includes Andrean), TBA

Boys Golf

GSSC Tournament at Wheeler (Summertree), 9 a.m.

Softball

John Glenn at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Winamac, 5 p.m.

Morton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

