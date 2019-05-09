{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Crown Point at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 5:15 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Golf

LaPorte Ubele Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Hobart, Lake Central, Lowell, Marquette Catholic, Michigan City, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Softball

Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Morton at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Chicago Hope at West Side, 5:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament Semifinals, TBA

Girls Tennis

Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Culver Academy at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.

