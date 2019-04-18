{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, April 19

Baseball

Griffith at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City vs. Metea Valley (Aurora) at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 4:45 p.m.

Whiting at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

River Forest vs. Lake Station at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Griffith at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Calumet, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer at Boone Grove (LOFS), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 4 p.m.

LaPorte at Lakeshore H.S. (Mich.), 4 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Gavit at Whiting, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Culver Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.

Girls Track

Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.

