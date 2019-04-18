Friday, April 19
Baseball
Griffith at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City vs. Metea Valley (Aurora) at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Morton, 4:45 p.m.
Whiting at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
River Forest vs. Lake Station at RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Griffith at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer at Boone Grove (LOFS), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 4 p.m.
LaPorte at Lakeshore H.S. (Mich.), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Gavit at Whiting, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Culver Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.
Girls Track
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.