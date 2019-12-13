Friday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Morgan Twp. 58, Marquette 54
MORGAN TWP. (14-11-10-23)
Zach Schuck 2, Ethan Lesko 18, Bubba Anderson 2, Tate Ivanyo 23, Jim Polarek 0, Ian Grieger 6, Nate Lemmons 7, Hayden Barnett 0. Totals – 20 18-27 58.
MARQUETTE (12-14-13-15)
J. Tarnow 9, B. Harris 21, G. Levis 10, J. Kobe 3, L. Belling 2, S. Johnson 5, C. Bakota 2, L. Kellam 0, V. Johnson 2. Totals – 21 4-8 54.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 0; Marquette 8 (Harris 3, Levis 3, Kobe, Johnson). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 10, Marquette 21. Fouled out: Tarnow. Records: Marquette 1-4.
Munster 70, EC Central 48
EC CENTRAL (4-16-14-18)
Chris Okeke 4, Dominic Ford 16, Ajani Nixon 0, Kaprice Cotton 0, Allen Resendez 5, Tim Pearson 2, Antoine Pierce 4, Darius Ross 6, James Morgan 0, Edward Prentice IV 5, Tyriek Briggs 0, Leon Smith 6. Totals — 17 7-8 48.
MUNSTER (15-18-15-22)
PJ Katona 5, Josh Davis 12, Jeremiah Lovett 9, Luka Balac 16 Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 2, Bryce Schaum 6, Tim Giannini 2, Dane Hamilton 4, Keith Kaszycki 6, Clayton Bubash 8. Totals — 25 13-26 70.
3-point field goals: EC Central 7 (Ford 3, Smith 2, Prentice IV, Resendez), Munster 3 (Katona, Balac, Schaum). Team fouls: EC Central 21, Munster 13. Fouled out: None.
Valparaiso 60, Lowell 49
LOWELL (16-11-8-14)
Cayden Vasko 2, Tyson Chavez 0, Cameron Stojancevic 9, Adam Richardson 0, Chris Mantis 27, Hunter Polak 11, Kyler Newcom 0, Alex Longoria 0. Totals: 16 6-9 49.
VALPARAISO (14-14-21-11)
Colton Jones 14, Breece Walls 0, Brandon Mack 7, CJ Opperman 2, Cooper Jones 12, Mason Schmidt 4, Grant Comstock 4, Tommy Cavanaugh 2, Luke Balash 0, Rowland Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 15. Totals: 23 10-13 60.
3-point field goals: Lowell 11 (Mantis 7, Polak 3, Stojancevic 1). Valparaiso 4 (C.Jones 3, M.Jones 1). Team fouls: Lowell 13, Valparaiso 14. Fouled out: Vasko (L).
West Side 69, Hammond 62
WEST SIDE (22-19-12-15)
Quimari Peterson 10, Paris Roberson 11, Parion Roberson 17, Billy Muldrew 4, Mason Nicholson 11, Israel Hines 0, Dominique Williams 7, Isaiah Sims 1, Isaiah King 2. Totals — 23 19-28 69.
HAMMOND (15-14-18-15)
Jordan Woods 4, Harold Woods 13, Tim Wilder 11, Reggie Abram 17, Darrell Reed 12, Jamar Styles 5, Kenneth McClendon 0, Michael Anderson 0. Totals -- 21 14-24 62.
3-point field goals: West Side 4(Peterson 2, Parion Roberson 2); Hammond 6 (Abram 3, Harold Woods 2, Styles). Team fouls: West Side 18, Hammond 20. Fouled out: Muldrew (WS), Styles (H).
Kouts 57, South Central 41
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 57, Valparaiso 26
VALPARAISO (9-2-10-5)
Ferngren 0, Molnar 3, Bukata 0, Douglas 10, Benjamin 2, Pendleton 3, Ayangade 4, Oelling 4, Gerdt 0, Vorrier 0, Fields 0. Totals – 10 2-4 26.
CROWN POINT (18-12-13-14)
Alyvia Santiago 4, Brooke Lindesmith 2, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 20, Dash Shaw 10, Nikki Gerodemos 2, Allie Govert 5, Mckayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 5, Lilly Stoddard 9, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 0. Totals – 23 10-15 57.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4 (Molnar, Douglas 2, Pendleton); Crown Point 1 (Carrothers). Team fouls: Valparaiso 14, Crown Point 13. Fouled out: None.
Kankakee Valley 53, Hobart 34
KANKAKEE VALLEY (8-10-17-17)
Taylor Schoonveld 9, Lilly Toppen 17, Kate Thomas 0, Courtney Fox 5, Amie Ramus 7, Karmen Nowak 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Mauger 1, Kasper 0, Courtney Sizemore 14, Howard 0. Totals – 16 16-28 53.
HOBART (6-11-4-13)
Asia Donald 12, Gabbie Ramirez 0, Kora Neace 4, Lexi Williams 2, Ariah Rivera 1, Paige Cooper 0, Melanie Leonard 0, Grace Nestich 15. Totals – 12 9-17 34.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 5 (Sizemore 2, Schoonveld, Toppen, Ramos); Hobart 1 (Nestich). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 13, Hobart 18. Fouled out: Fox (KV).
LaCrosse 49, Hebron 46
HEBRON (13-15-9-9)
Carsyn Ryan 9, Olivia Pastrick 0, Tanner Roy 3, Sydney Earley 0, Kyra Stater 15, Haley Rokosz 12, Samantha Davies 6, Stephanie Hano 1. Totals – 17 7-14 46
LACROSSE (8-12-14-15)
M. Wozniak 13, M. Morrow 12, K. Welkie 12, S. Vance 0, M. Heavilin 8, J. Bartels 4. Totals – 19 11-15 49.
3-point field goals: Hebron 5 (Ryan, Rokosz 4); LaCrosse 0. Team fouls: Hebron 15, LaCrosse 10. Fouled out: None.
Portage 57, Chesterton 49
Portage (16-13-12-16)
Kristen Cravens 18, Diamond Howell-Geredine 14, Jordan Barnes 11, Taytum Torres 4, Skylar Flanagan 4, Troilisia Lacey 2, Izzy Shields 2, Jaedyn Lowe 2. Totals — 21 7-13 57.
Chesterton (9-14-11-15)
Carley Balas 16, Nalani Malackowski 14, Ashley Craycraft 11, Emma Schmidt 7, Emma Pape 1, Sophia Raffin 0, Lauren Davis 0. Totals — 18 10-21 49.
3-point field goals: Portage 8 (Cravens 5, Barnes 3), Chesterton 3 (Malackowski 2, Balas 1) Team fouls: Portage 15, Chesterton 16.
RECORDS — Portage 6-2 (2-1 DAC), Chesterton 8-2 (2-1).
SB St. Joseph 73, Andrean 43
SB. ST. JOSEPH (16-12-25-20)
Totals – 29 8-9 73.
ANDREAN (16-9-9-9)
Blair 3, Horn 6, Colon 11, Houpt 2, Swain 2 Allen 12, Foster 2, Schutz 5, Mantel 0, Figlio 0. Totals – 13 12-14 43.
3-point field goals: SB St. Joseph 7; Andrean 5 (Blair, Horn 2, Allen 2). Team fouls: SB St. Joseph 13, Andrean 10. Fouled out: None.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 68, Whiting 44
WHITING (12-9-13-10)
Tony Madrueno 7, Nolan Toth 0, Osvaldo Terrazas 20, Diandre Marshall 12, Luke Zorich 0, Dominic Harbin 0, Adonis Roberts 0, Julius Torres 0, Derrick Bradley 2, Damian Reyes 0, Isaiah Almarez 0, Emiliano Rodriguez 3. Totals – 17 8-10 44.
HIGHLAND (16-12-22-18)
3-point field goals: Whiting 2 (Madrueno, Terrazas).
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 71, Griffith 56
GRIFFITH (10-19-8-19)
Kelsey Price 0, Peyton Willis 0, Ella Rasberry 0, Julissa Hamm 8, Briah Strezo 8, Marisa Esquivel 24, Savannah Ronjak 2, Ariel Esquivel 13, Xya Anderson 0, Jaecy Nelson 1. Totals – 20 12-21 56.
BISHOP NOLL (18-28-19-6)
Courtney Blakely 17, Mariah Robinson 9, Brianna Gonzalez 4, Rose Fuentes 18, Alejandra Castellanos 0, Ally Mejia 0, Emily Sutton 0, Abby Heintz 9, Aaliyah Crawford 0, Elia Larios 0, Esabelli Damacio 6, Lauren Drexler 0, Maria Barbajal 0, Danneli Campbell 8. Totals – 28 5-7 71.
3-point field goals: Griffith 4 (M. Esquivel 3, A. Esquivel); Bishop Noll 10 (Fuentes 4, Robinson 3, Blakely 2, Heintz). Team fouls: Griffith 6, Bishop Noll 20. Fouled out: None. Records: Bishop Noll 5-3 (3-0 GSSC). JV score: Bishop Noll, 36-23.
South Central 69, Washington Twp. 46
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-5-12-14)
Olivia Klinger 22, Mia Lewis 5, Olivia Martinez 4, Zoe Brickner 8, Mikaela Armstrong 7, Claire Horvath 0, Jocelynn Ewing 0, Alaina White 0, Alexa Mecchia 0. Totals – 14 12-19 46.
SOUTH CENTRAL (11-25-20-13)
Abbie Tomblin 10, Delanie Gale 13, Wolf 12, Faith Biggs 17, Olivia Marks 11, Lauren Bowmar 0, Elle Kimmel 2, Lillian Tolmen 2, Falyn Anthony 0, Lexy Wade 0, Holly Noveroske 0. Totals – 31 1-4 69.
3-point field goals: Washington Twp. 6 (Klinger 4, Brickner 2)); South Central 6 (Gale 3, Biggs 3). Team fouls: Washington Twp. 13, South Central 18. Fouled out: Armstrong (WT).
Wheeler 41, Kouts 39
KOUTS (6-12-7-14)
Morgan Kobza 6, Desiree Hall 6, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Lyndsey Kobza 4, Ally Capouch 12, Kaylee Clindaniel 4, Isabella Semento 1, Emma Garavalia 2. Totals — 11 15-23 39.
WHEELER (13-6-6-16)
Sydney Eden 13, Rachel Johnson 7, Asliyah Williams 4, Devan Christy 0, Averi Wagoner 8, Sydni Vale 2, Elena Giorgi 7, Victoria Subart 0. Totals — 16 7-11 41.
3-point field goals: Capouch 2 (K); Wagoner, Giorgi (W). Team fouls: Kouts 12, Wheeler 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Wheeler 6-4, Kouts 10-3. JV score: Wheeler, 33-31.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 104.5, Knox 69.5
AT KNOX
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Belle Eeningenburg, Kirstin West, Gabbie Oliver) 2:19.01. 200 FREE – 1. Kristy Kohlhagen (KV) 2:29.20. 200 IM – 1. Kirstin West (KV) 2:23.57. 50 FREE – 1. Oliver (KV) 29.05 (PR). 100 FLY – 1. West (KV) 1:09.56. 100 FREE – 1. Oliver (KV) 1:05.05 (PR). 500 FREE – 1. Kohlhagen (KV) 6:28.50. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Rylee Swafford, Grace Edwards, West) 2:01.84. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Abby Robinson, Edwards, Kohlhagen, Eeningenburg) 4:49.84.