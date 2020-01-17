Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Boone Grove 52, South Central 46
SOUTH CENTRAL (10-10-10-16)
Brendan Carr 2, Zack Christy 25, Brady Glisic 4, Trent Hudspeth 3, Gavin Scott 4, Trent Smoker 8. Totals – 15 13-18 46.
BOONE GROVE (15-8-11-18)
Hunter Ashlock 8, Kyle Casbon 2, Trenton Hillier 0, Josifoski 3, Murray 2, Johnny Parker 7, Trey Steinhilber 16, Quinn Walker 14. Totals – 17 16-26 52.
3-point field goals: South Central 3 (Christy, Hudspeth, Smoker); Boone Grove 2 (Steinhilber 2). Team fouls: South Central 23, Boone Grove 17. Fouled out: Carr, Scott (SC); Parker (BG).
Chesterton 67, LaPorte 44
LAPORTE (20-7-9-8)
Grant Ott-Large 9, Grant Gresham 4, Zach Bragg 5, Garrot Ott-Large 8, Ethan Osowski 5, Micha Spatt 0, Carson Crass 10, Drew Noveroske 0, Mason Schroeder 3. Totals — 15 9-13 44.
CHESTERTON (18-20-19-10)
Jake Wadding 10, Travis Grayson 26, Alex Schmidt 7, Charlie Eaton 0, Chris Mullen 0, Jake Warren 8, Sean Elliot 7, Tyler Vanderwoude 4, Luke Lombardini 0, Landen Johnston 2, Malcolm Harper 3, Barrett Church 0. Totals — 27 10-12 67.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 5 (Garrot Ott-Large 2, Bragg, Osowski, Grant Ott-Large), Chesterton 3 (Elliott, Harper, Schmidt). Team fouls: LaPorte 12, Chesterton 12. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 71, Washington Twp. 56
WASHINGTON TWP (13-15-10-18)
Tyler Hachey 6, Steve Hernandez 10, Allen Naji 13, Chaz Brown 0, Austin Darnell 11, James Hernandez 16, Drake Joiner 0. Totals — 23 7-17 56.
KOUTS (17-17-18-19)
Cole Wireman 31, Cale Wireman 10, Connor McCormick 4, Parker Kneifel 13, Hunter Kneifel 13, Matthew Baker 0. Totals — 23 22-31 71.
3-point field goals: Washington Twp. 3 (J. Hernandez 2, Naji), Kouts 4 (Co. Wireman 3, Ca. Wireman). Team fouls: Washington Twp. 23, Kouts 19. Fouled out: S. Hernandez (WT).
Merrillville 54, Crown Point 48
MERRILLVILLE (15-15-12-12)
Jaylen Bandy 0, Jakobe Jones 0, Austin Powe IV 2, Keon Thompson 34, Charles Jordan 0, Dylan Coty 2, Dorian Harris 6, Juwan Bandy 3, LaVonta Ash 2, Ajanen Dixon 5. Totals – 20 7-13 54.
CROWN POINT (12-15-13-8)
Ty Smith 12, Drew Adzia 6, Miles Lubbers 5, Luke Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 3, Matt Zdanowicz 0, David Brown 10, Ben Uran 6, Jake Oostman 6. Totals – 18 8-17 48.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 7 (Thompson 4, Harris 2, Juwan Bandy); Crown Point 4 (Adzia 2, Lubbers, Roach). Team fouls: Merrillville 17, Crown Point 10. Fouled out: None.
Michigan City 64, Valparaiso 57
MICHIGAN CITY (22-7-15-20)
Tahari Watson 14, Omarion Hatch 5, Donye’ Grant 2, Jalen Bullock 9, Caron McKinney 2, Jamie Hodges Jr. 21, Evan Bush 0, Shelley Miller Jr. 0, Jose Jenkins Jr. 0, Dez’Mand Hawkins 11. Totals – 22 12-14 64.
VALPARAISO (10-15-16-16)
Mason Schmidt 4, Colton Jones 10, Breece Walls 6, Grant Comstock 4, Tommy Cavanaugh 0, Luke Balash 1, Brandon Mack 8, CJ Opperman 12, Rowland Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 2, Cooper Jones 10. Totals – 20 14-22 57.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 8 (Watson 4, Hodges 3, Hatch); Valparaiso 3 (C. Jones, Mack, Opperman). Team fouls: Michigan City 17, Valparaiso 16. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Merrillville 57, Mishawaka 10
MISHAWAKA (0-2-0-8)
Kempf 0, L. Schlelmmer 0, K. Shambaugh 0, Bobos 0, Kukla 6, Martin 2, Franklin 2, Banks 0, Wendt 0, Wyllie 0, Shelton 0, Obren 0. Totals — 4 0-0 10.
MERRILLVILLE (25-13-11-8)
Cailynn Dilosa 2, Aaniejah Crim 5, Torri Miller 18, Amani Alvarez 4, Davina Smith 13, Destiny Walker 2, Alanna Sabbath 0, SaMya Miller 0, Armani Cole 2, Mya-Lee Jackson 2, Shekinah Thomas 7. Totals — 24 4-8 57.
3-point field goals: Mishawaka 2 (Kukla 2); Merrillville 5 (Crim, T. Miller 2, Smith, Thomas).
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
EC Central 45, Bishop Noll 43
BISHOP NOLL (9-14-10-10)
Courtney Blakely 14, Mariah Robinson 11, Brianna Gonzalez 4, Emily Sutton 5, Abby Heintz 3, Isabelli Damacio 4, Lauren Drexler 0, Maria Carbajal 0, Danneli Campbell 2. Totals — 15 9-23 43.
EC CENTRAL (9-12-17-7)
Taylor Williams 5, Kayla Washington 2, Cierra Battle 0, Jada Bullard 6, Latricia Thomas 8, Persia Casey 15, Janiyah Watkins 9, Amyah Mosely 0. Totals — 19 4-13 45.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 4 (Robinson 2, Blakely, Sutton); EC Central 3 (Watkins 3). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 18, EC Central 18. Fouled out: Blakely (BN). Records: Bishop Noll 8-10. JV score: EC Central, 41-21.
Lake Station 59, Washington Twp. 47
LAKE STATION (19-14-11-15)
Taylor Austin 26, Nasiya Gause 19, Olivia Rowen 2, Lexi Arney 0, Kayla Smith 0, Bre Poats 6, Kaytlynn Hogan 4, Makayla Chabes 2. Totals – 25 5-6 59.
WASHINGTON TWP. (12-9-8-18)
Olivia Klinger 5, Olivia Martinez 4, Zoe Brickner 2, Claire Horvath 2, Mikaela Armstrong 13, Megan Boby 21, Alaina White 0. Totals – 19 6-9 47.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 4 (Austin, Gause 2, Poats); Washington Twp. 3 (Klinger, Armstrong, Boby). Team fouls: Lake Station 10, Washington Twp. Fouled out: None.
Boys Swimming
Hobart 111, Merrillville 46
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Hobart (Zachary Gubricky, Chad Tomaga, Nathaniel Mamushe, Nathan Wright) 1:58.12. 200 FREE — Wright (H) 2:07.58. 200 IM — Tomaga (H) 2:32.03. 50 FREE — Jeydan Fifer (H) 25.31. DIVING — Ethan Ferba (H) 270.50. 100 FLY — Jaydon Wilbon (M) 1:11.66. 100 FREE — Wright (H) 52.39. 500 FREE — Mamushe (H) 6:07.75. 200 FREE RELAY — Hobart (Wright, Ivan Balboa, Ethan Sy, Mamushe) 1:44.18. 100 BACK — Ivan Osorio (M) 1:14.44. 100 BREAST — Mason Martisauskas (M) 1:09.39. 400 FREE RELAY — Hobart (Tomaga, Owen Finch, Balboa, Fifer) 4:00.31.
Girls Swimming
Hobart 135, Merrillville 39
AT MERRILLVILLE
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Hobart (Morgan Sanchez, Julie Hunt, Chelsea Chavez, Paige Solivais) 2:14.35. 200 FREE — Becky Lozano (H) 2:19.01. 200 IM — Hunt (H) 2:45.92. 50 FREE — Delaney O'Brien (H) 26.26. DIVING — Alivia Ahner (H) 206.55. 100 FLY — Lozano (H) 1:09.91. 100 FREE — O'Brien (H) 59.54. 500 FREE — Brennis Carillo (H) 5:53.84. 200 FREE RELAY — Hobart (O'Brien, Lozano, Ana Tepavcevich, Solivais) 1:53.72. 100 BACK — Ahner (H) 1:13.58. 100 BREAST — Tepavcevich (H) 1:18.27. 400 FREE RELAY — Merrillville (Carmen Garcia, Iysis Perez, Paige Raspberry, Andrea Tapia) 4:41.18.