Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 91, Covenant Christian 45
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (8-14-10-13)
Cade Walstra 16, Isaac Alblas 0, Danny Bultema 6, Ben Lins 17, Jonah Ingram 1, Peyton Fase 2, Kaleb Aukema 0, Royal Novak 0, Jacob Miller 3, Devin Hoffman 0. Totals — 14 15-25 45.
KOUTS (26-11-27-27)
Parker Kneifel 4, Hunter Kneifel 16, Connor McCormick 7, Cole Wireman 31, Cale Wireman 14, Cooper Schoon 5, Noah Young 3, Matt Baker 4, Joe Vick 5, Connor Croff 0, Daniel Heinold 2. Totals 33 — 18-21 91.
3-point field goals: Covenant 2 (Lins 2); Kouts 7 (Cole Wireman 4, Baker, Vick, Young). Team fouls: Covenant 15, Kouts 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 3-0, Covenant Christian 1-1. JV score: Kouts, 45-20.
Girls Basketball
Andrean 65, Highland 46
HIGHLAND (6-12-8-20)
Briana Flores 2, Audrey Vanderhoek 0, Payton Reid 2, Andrea Felix 5, Chloe Churilla 8, Lauren Wilson 8, Makayla Pawlak 0, Olivia Gibson 11, Amanda Cruse 10, Breanna Burbridge 0. Totals – 14 17-26 46.
ANDREAN (21-16-16-12)
Dyamond Blair 10, Peyton Horn 7, Lauren Colon 10, Bri Houpt 2, Lauryn Swain 0, Tori Allen 15, Abbi Foster 5, Julia Schutz 4, Mary Mantel 6, Natalie Figlio 6. Totals – 23 11-15 65.
3-point field goals: Highland 1 (Gibson); Andrean 8 (Blair 2, Allen 3, Mantel 2, Horn). Team fouls: Highland 15, Andrean 17. Fouled out: None.
Crown Point 80 Portage 37
CROWN POINT (18-27-25-10)
Jessica Carrothers 25, Dash Shaw 17, Alyna Santiago 11, Abby Stoddard 11, Lilly Stoddard 11, Alyvia Santiago 3, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Mia Depta 0, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Allie Govert 0, McKayla Henry 0, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 2. Totals — 33 7-11 80.
PORTAGE (12-10-8-7)
Kristen Cravens 9, Troilisia Lacey 0, Diamond Howell-Geredine 8, Jordan Barnes 4, Jaedyn Lowe 0, Analise Franklin 7, Skylar Flanagan 2, Izzy Shields 3, Halle Rosado 0, Regan Claussen 0, Taytum Torres 4. Totals: 12 9-15 37.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (Alyn. Santiago 3, A.Stoddard 2, Carrothers 1, Shaw 1). Portage 4 (Cravens 3, Franklin 1). Team fouls: Crown Point 14, Portage 13. Fouled out: None.
Hebron 58, North Newton 57
NORTH NEWTON (13-13-20-11)
Mackendzie Dresbaugh 20, Hope Churchill 1, Jamie Will 11, Harmoney Burke 6, Zoe Parman 2, Cayci Ehlinger 0, Danielle Hinch 3, Grace Hollopeter 2, Sophia Hollopeter 0, Gracie Stevens 5, Harley Schleman 2, Heidi Schleman 2. Totals – 21 11-28 57.
HEBRON (21-10-10-17)
Olivia Pastrick 4, Sydney Earley 3, Tanner Roy 2, Kyra Stater 16, Haley Rokosz 20, Samantha Davies 11, Stephanie Hano 2, Maldonado 0, Elijah 0. Totals – 12 28-45 58.
3-point field goals: North Newton 4 (Dresbaugh 2, Ehlinger, Stevens); Hebron 6 (Rokosz 5, Davies). Fouled out: G. Hollopeter, Will (NN); Roy, Hano (H).
River Forest 48, Wheeler 38
RIVER FOREST (15-13-8-12)
Tranika Randolph 10, Yesenia Cervantes 4, Amaya Hall 0, Aiyanie Troutman 2, Madison Whitmore 10, Mikayla Hall 14, Abigail Witt 3. Totals – 20 2-4 48.
WHEELER (6-8-10-14)
Sydney Eden 1, Averi Wagoner 4, Mia DeJesus 6, Caitlin Minard 0, Emilee Allen 0, Devan Christy 4, Sydni Vale 0, Aaliyah Williams 10, Victoria Subart 3, Lambreni Tsampis 0, Elena Giorgi 2, Rachel Johnson 8. Totals – 15 5-8 38.
3-point field goals: River Forest 6 (Randolph 2, M. Hall 2, Troutman, Witt); Wheeler 3 (DeJesus 2, Johnson). Team fouls: River Forest 10, Wheeler 7. Fouled out: None.
Thursday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. 62, Argos 40
MORGAN TWP. (17-15-18-12)
Gracie Abbett 9, Emma O’Brien 15, Emmy Wells 6, Grace Good 7, Shelby Whitaker 6, Ella DePorter 0, Sydney Good 2, Kassie Stanko 10, Karlie Lemmons 2, Sahara Bee 5, Victoria Detraz 0. Totals – 22 11-17 62.
ARGOS (8-8-12-12)
Totals – 16 8-14 40.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 7 (Abbett 2, O’Brien 2, Whitaker 2, G. Good). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 18, Argos 19. Fouled out: LaFree (A). Records: Morgan Twp. 6-1.