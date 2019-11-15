Friday's Results
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. 83, West Central 19
WEST CENTRAL (1-6-0-12)
Totals — 5 5-9 19.
MORGAN TWP. (21-28-14-20)
Gracie Abbett 2, Emma O'Brien 13, Emmy Wells 10, Grace Good 3, Shelby Whitaker 2, Ella Deporter 6, Sydney Good 9, Kassie Stanko 14, Karlie Lemmons 6, Sahara Bee 18. Totals — 34 10-15 83.
3-point field goals: West Central 4; Morgan Twp. 5 (O'Brien 1, Wells 2, G. Good 1, S. Good 1). Team fouls: West Central 17; Morgan Twp. 15. Fouled out: O'Brien.
Thursday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 61, Marquette 25
MARQUETTE (12-7-4-2)
Ana Blakely 4, Mary Kate Bobillo 3, Ryleigh Grott 4, Ally McConnell 12, Riley Lindsey 0, Sandra Paholski 2. Totals — 11 0-2 25.
ANDREAN (13-12-20-16)
Blair 19, Horn 4, Colon 2, Houpt 2, Swain 5, Allen 9, Foster 2, Schutz 12, Mantel 0, Figlio 6. Totals — 24 10-13 61.
3-point field goals: Marquette 3 (McConnell 2, Bobillo 1); Andrean 3 (Horn, Allen, Schutz). Team fouls: Marquette 14; Andrean 8. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 2-2.
North Judson 62, Hebron 41
NORTH JUDSON (11-13-20-18)
Totals — 23-40 12-15 62.
HEBRON (8-10-10-13)
C. Ryan 7, O. Pastrick 3, S. Earley 0, T. Roy 9, K. Stater 16, H. Rokosz 6, M. Kirby 0. Totals — 13 14-17 41.
3-point field goals: North Judson 4; Hebron 1 (Pastrick). Team fouls: North Judson 16; Hebron 15. Fouled out: None.
Washington Twp. 51, Hammond 11
HAMMOND (0-9-9-2)
Totals — 5 0-4 11.
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-10-12-14)
Olivia Klinger 17, Mia Lewis 6, Olivia Martinez 2, Zoe Brickner 8, Mikaela Armstrong 10, Claire Horvath 0, Jocelynn Ewing 0, Alaira White 6, Alexa Meccha 2. Totals — 20 10-14 51.
3-point field goals: Hammond 1; Washington Twp. 1 (Klinger). Team fouls: Hammond 16; Washington Twp. 7. Fouled out: None.
Lowell 41, Morton 30
MORTON (5-11-6-8)
LOWELL (8-5-9-19)