Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Hebron 64, South Central 51
SOUTH CENTRAL (11-10-17-13)
Bailey 0, Carr 8, Christy 17, Glisic 2, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 8, Newburn 0, Scott 6, Smoker 10, Snyder 0. Totals – 19-40 9-10 51.
HEBRON (17-9-20-18)
Blank 0, Briggs 4, Clark 0, Drook 13, Friel 20, Grennes 0, Marrs 19, Moore 4, Schatz 0, Steffan 4, Zacarias 0. Totals – 22-51 10-14 64.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Hudspeth 2, Smoker 2); Hebron 10-27 (Marrs 4, Drook 3, Friel 2, Briggs). Team fouls: South Central 16, Hebron 15. Fouled out: None.
Illiana Christian 64, Covenant Christian 54
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (8-13-20-13)
Danny Bultema 19, Cade Walstra 17, Jacob Miller 7, Ben Lins 5, Jonah Ingram 3, Isaac Alblas 3. Totals – 16 16-32 54.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (9-23-12-20)
Logan Van Essen 23, Lance Mulderink 13, David Gomez 11, Leighton Foster 6, Eddie Spoelman 4, Joey Sense 3, Tim Schaaf 2, Ryan Williams 2. Totals – 22 13-28 64.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 7 (Van Essen 2, Gomez 2, Foster 2, Sense); Covenant Christian 6 (Bultema 4, Ingram, Alblas). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 22, Illiana Christian 17. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 79, North Judson 49
North Judson (11-14-7-17)
Cooper Hochstedler 20, Blayne Wilcox 7, Ty Schumacher 12, Trey Hampton 3, Payton Cox 7, Cheyenne Allen 0, Tanner Craig 0, Kelson Jordan 0. Totals — 17 8-11 49.
Kouts (24-15-19-21)
Parker Kneifel 24, Hunter Kneifel 17, Connor McCormick 10, Cole Wireman 6, Cale Wireman 15, Matthew Baker 7, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0, Daniel Heinold 0. Totals — 31 15-20 79.
3-Point field goals: Schumacher 4, Hampton, Wilcox, Hochstedler (NJ); Cale Wireman, Baker (K). Total Fouls: North Judson 17, Kouts 15. Fouled out: None. Records: North Judson 5-5, Kouts 9-0. JV score: North Judson, 63-52.
Valparaiso 60, Portage 44
PORTAGE (14-6-10-14)
Danny Bruno 2, Miguel Verduzco 0, Xavier Aponte 21, Kamari Slaughter 10, Jordan Tidwell 0, Nate Orosz 6, Blake Creech 2, Sean Claussen 0, Lawrence Harris 3, Jaelon Hollies 0. Totals — 17-50 2-4 44.
VALPARAISO (14-17-17-12)
Mason Schmidt 0, Colton Jones 1, Rafeek El-Naggar 0, Breece Walls 9, Clay MacLagan 0, Grant Comstock 4, Tommy Cavanaugh 6, Luke Balash 2, Brandon Mack 10, CJ Opperman 12, Rowland Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 9, Cooper Jones 7. Totals — 24-59 8-15 60.
3-point field goals: Portage 8 (Aponte 5, Orosz 2, Slaughter); Valparaiso 4 (Cavanaugh 2, Mack, Mason Jones). Team fouls: Portage 13, Valparaiso 9. Records: Portage 4-7 (0-1), Valparaiso 8-4 (1-0).
SCORE ONLY:
Crown Point 70, Michigan City 68
.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 42, Merrillville 39
CHESTERTON (4-11-15-12)
Ashley Craycraft 12, Nalani Malackowski 9, Carley Balas 6, Emma Schmidt 12, Kaitlyn Carr 0, Lauren Davis 0, Geneva Nelson 0, Emma Pape 3. Totals — 18 1-5 42.
MERRILLVILLE (11-6-14-8)
Cailynn Dilosa 11, Aaniejah Crim 6, Torri Miller 18, Davina Smith 3, Armani Cole 0, Amani Alvarez 0, Sheki'nah Thomas 0. Totals — 15 5-10 39.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 6 (Malackowski 3, Schmidt 1, Pape 1), Merrillville 4 (Crim 2, Miller 1, Dilosa 1). Team fouls: Chesterton 16, Merrillville 10. Fouled out: None.
Highland 45, Hobart 31
HOBART (9-6-9-7)
Neace 2, Williams 4, Rivera 1, Pendleton 2, Cooper 0, Leonard 0, Donald 18, Nestich 4, Belk 0, Torrico-Ledesma 0, Ramirez 0. Totals – 9 12-20 31.
HIGHLAND (11-10-9-15)
Flores 2, Reid 5, Barajas 0, Felix 0, Churilla 12, Wilson 1, Pawlak 0, Gibson 15, Cruse 10, Burbridge 0. Totals – 17 10-19 45.
3-point field goals: Hobart 1 (Donald); Highland 1 (Reid). Team fouls: Hobart 16, Highland 17. Fouled out: Gibson (Hi).
Marquette 64, Roosevelt 24
ROOSEVELT (2-7-5-10)
Tayeal Malone 21, Tiashia Jones 0, Naomi Long 0, Celine Pujoe 2, Beyonce Buckingham 1. Totals – 9 4-9 24.
MARQUETTE (21-22-8-13)
Marquette 64, Ana Blakely 2, Mary Kate Bobillo 12, Ryleigh Grott 6, Izabel Galindo 2, Ally McConnell 31, Riley Lindsey 4, Sade Anderson Hernandez 3, Jamely Anderson Hernandez 4. Totals – 27 4-6 64.
3-point field goals: Roosevelt 2 (Malone 2); Marquette 6 (Blakely 4, McConnell, S. Anderson Hernandez). Team fouls: Roosevelt 7, Marquette 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 5-7, Roosevelt 1-5.
.
Thursday’s Late Results
Girl's Basketball
Morgan Twp. 62, Covenant Christian 28
MORGAN TWP. (20-11-14-17)
Grace Abbett 9, Emma O’Brien 8, Emmy Wells 3, Grace Good 2, Shelby Whitaker 1, Ella DePorter 0, Sydney Good 14, Kassie Stanko 10, Karlie Lemmons 2, Sahara Bee 2, Victoria Detraz 13. Totals – 28 3-9 62.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (5-7-5-11)
Desiree Holmes 3, Sydnie Bakker 3, Leanna Buiter 2, Hope Zylstra 6, Skyler Bos 12, Carly James 2, Morgan Schaafsma 0, Dominique Bennett 0, Gwen Walstra 0, Desirae Nanninga 0, Reegan Thomas 0, Ashlyn DeBoer 0. Totals – 10 8-22 28.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 3 (Abbett, Wells, Good). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 14, Covenant Christian 10. Fouled out: None. Records: Morgan Twp. 13-2, Covenant Christian 14-1.
North Judson 46, Kankakee Valley 44
NORTH JUDSON (4-7-8-27)
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-17-6-9)
Records: Kankakee Valley 11-7.
South Central 77, Hebron 25
SOUTH CENTRAL (22-27-13-15)
Tomblin 16, Gale 9, Biggs 8, Wolf 16, Marks 19, Wade 7, Tolmen 0, Anthony 0, Kimmel 0, Bowmar 2. Totals – 31 11-12 77.
HEBRON (5-3-12-5)
Ryan 5, Pastrick 4, Roy 2, Rokosz 8, Davies 4, Hano 0, Elijah 0, Kirby 0, Wagoner 2. Totals – 8 7-10 25.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Biggs 2, Gale, Wade); Hebron 2 (Rokosz 2). Team fouls: South Central 12, Hebron 12. Fouled out: None.
.
Boys Swimming
Highland 78, Griffith 48
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Ben Ayon, Iain Krull, Travis Shamel III, Zach Piech) 2:04.71. 200 FREE – Krull (H) 2:09.00. 200 IM – Joey Klapkowski (H) 3:06.56. 50 FREE – Ayon (H) 24.75. DIVING – Leo DeLeon (H) 149.55. 100 FLY – Piech (H) 1:18.95. 100 FREE – Connor Begeske (G) 52.50. 200 FREE RELAY – Griffith (Begeske, Ty Helfen, Jesse Trujillo, Thomas Taylor) 1:43.64. 100 BACK – Begeske (G) 1:07.00. 100 BREAST – Krull (H) 1:19.27. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Klapkowski, Joey Opitz, Piech, Shamel) 4:33.45.
Girls Swimming
Highland 75, Griffith 60
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Highland (Emily Marvel, Rachel Krick, Lexie Rose, Chloe Churilla) 2:09.83. 200 FREE – Claire LaBadie (G) 2:22.47. 200 IM – Emma Keene (G) 2:26.61. 50 FREE – Haylie Keene (G) 27.23. DIVING – Maggie Carstensen (H) 165.10. 100 FREE – Haylie Keene (G) 59.73. 500 FREE – LaBadie (G) 6:35.16. 200 FREE RELAY – Griffith (Emma Keene, Labadie, Kylee Taylor, Haylie Keene) 1:53.82. 100 BACK – Krick (H) 1:13.40. 100 BREAST – Emma Keene (G) 1:18.51. 400 FREE RELAY – Highland (Mariana DeSoto, Lexie Rose, Nevaeh Cort, Krick) 5:13.20.