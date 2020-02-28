Friday's Prep Results

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 92, LaCrosse 45
KOUTS (28-23-17-24)
Parker Kneifel 11, Hunter Kneifel 20, Connor McCormick 9, Cole Wireman 21, Cale Wireman 19, Matt Baker 6, Cooper Schoon 6, Joe Vick 0, Noah Young 0. Totals — 36 9-11 92.
LACROSSE (11-12-6-16)
Zach Grieger 12, Zack Brust 12, Ben Garwood 12, Kyle Gorski 9, Brandon Brust 0, Hayden Mills 0, Caedmon Bailey 0, Devin McCoy 0. Totals — 16 5-8 45.
3-point field goals: Kouts 11 (Cale Wireman 5, Cole Wireman 2, P. Kneifel, Baker 2, McCormick); LaCrosse 8 (Grieger 4, Garwood 2, Z. Brust, Gorski). Team fouls: Kouts 12, LaCrosse 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 21-2 (6-1 PCC), LaCrosse 6-15 (0-7). JV score: Kouts, 67-16.
Lowell 53, Crown Point 44
CROWN POINT (1-21-13-9)
Ty Smith 12, Drew Adzia 7, Miles Lubbers 2, David Brown 4, Jake Oostman 2, Luke Hanlon 5, Ben Uran 6, Darren Roach 0, Dylan Matusak 6. Totals — 16 7-13 44.
LOWELL (17-13-13-10)
Cayden Vasko 18, Tyson Chavez 6, Cameron Stojancevich 0, Adam Richardson 2, Chris Mantis 26, Kyler Newcom 0, Hunter Polak 1, Zach Lomalie 0. Totals — 19 11-16 53.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Smith, Adzia, Brown, Hanlon); Lowell 4 (Vasko 3, Mantis). Team fouls: Lowell 14, Crown Point 14. Fouled out: None.
Munster 73, LaPorte 39
LAPORTE (15-9-2-13)
Grant Ott-Large 6, Grant Gresham 2, Zach Bragg 2, Garrott Ott-Large 16, Ethan Osowski 6, Micha Spatt 0, Carson Crass 2, Drew Noveroske 0, Mason Schroeder 2, RJ Anglin 3, Brady Bernth 0. Totals — 14-51 4-4 39.
MUNSTER (12-21-24-16)
PJ Katona 5, Bryce Schaum 9, Josh Davis 13, Clayton Bubash 4, Tim Giannini 7, Jeremiah Lovett 8, Dane Hamilton 4, Luka Balac 19, Jeffery Hemmelgarn 4, Keith Kaszycki 0. Totals — 31-60 6-8 73.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Schaum 3, Giannini, Katona); LaPorte 7 (Garrott Ott-Large 4, Osowski 2, Anglin). Team fouls: Munster 14, LaPorte 11. Fouled out: None.
Boys Swimming
State prelims
AT IUPUI
200 Medley Relay - 1. Munster 1:29.92, 4. Chesterton 1:31.42, 13. Crown Point 1:35.84.
200 Free - 10. Grant Afman (Munster) 1:41.30, 13. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 1:42.43, 18. Jordan Killosky (Chesterton) 1:43.51, 20. Griffin Poulsen (Munster) 1:43.99.
200 IM - 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:48.76, 6. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 1:49.20, 21. Carter Casbon (Chesterton) 1:56.45, 24. Alex McCormick (Crown Point) 1:58.05.
50 Free - 20. Kyle Adams (Munster) 21.29, 27. Zachary Juhl (Valparaiso) 21.74.
100 Fly - 3. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.92, 10. Kenny Reed (Munster) 50.66, 12. Connor Casbon (Chesterton) 50.74, 15. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 51.01.
100 Free - 8. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 45.43, 28. Gabriel Kroeger (Chesterton) 47.76, 29. Zachary Juhl (Valparaiso) 47.81, 30. Fenry Zhou (Munster) 47.85.
500 Free - 7. Jordan Killosky (Chesterton) 4:34.92, 8. Griffin Poulsen (Munster) 4:35.73, 9. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 4:35.90, 23. Connor Baker (Michigan City) 4:47.75.
200 Free Relay - 5. Munster 1:25.13, 6. Chesterton 1:25.31, 16. Crown Point 1:27.80, 25. Valparaiso 1:28.77.
100 Back - 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 48.43, 5. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 48.89, 9. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 49.63, 13. Alex McCormick (Crown Point) 50.15.
100 Breast - 1. Kyle Adams (Munster) 54.30, 3. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 55.04, 20. Fenry Zhou (Munster) 58.73, 21. Eric Tinsley (Lake Central) 58.86.
400 Free Relay - 5. Munster 3:05.88, 9. Chesterton 3:08.54, 18. Crown Point 3:14.33, 19. Valparaiso 3:14.60.
.
Thursday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 82, West Central 30
WEST CENTRAL (7-4-10-9)
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (21-21-23-17)
Peyton Fase 0, Ben Lins 40, Kaleb Aukema 2, Danny Bultema 15, Jonah Ingram 8, Isaac Alblas 5, Cade Walstra 2, Jacob Miller 8, Nick birkett 2. Totals – 34 9-15 82.
3-point field goals: Covenant Christian 5-14 (Bultema 3, Lins, Alblas). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 16. Fouled out: None.