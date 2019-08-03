Friday's Late Results
RailCats 6, Milkmen 1
|Milwaukee;001 000 000 — 1 7 2
|RailCats;001 200 30x — 6 9 0
3B — Danny De La Calle (RC). Pitching summary — RailCats — Frank Moscatiello (3 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 SO), Nile Ball (3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 SO), Andrew Cartier (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 SO); Felix Carvallo (1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 SO); Christian DeLeon (2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Moscatiello (2-1). LP — Joey Wagman. Leading hitters -- RailCats -- Colin Willis (1-3, 2 RBIs, run); De La Calle (2-4, RBI, run); Marcus Mooney (3-3, 2 runs).