Gary SouthShore Railcats box from Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday’s Late Results

Baseball

Kane County 4, RailCats 3

RailCats;101 000 010 — 3 11 0
Kane County;020 101 00x — 4 10 0

2B – Burgess (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Phillips (3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Garcia (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Coursel (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Worley. LP – Phillips. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Olund (2-5, RBI), Woodworth (2-5, R), Cruz (2-4, R), Rookard (2-4), Burgess (2B, RBI). Records – Kane County 4-2, RailCats 2-4.

