agate urgent

Gary SouthShore Railcats box from Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Kansas City 6, RailCats 4 (10 innings)

Kansas City;010 210 000 2 — 6 11 2 
RailCats;100 010 200 0 — 4 7 2 

2B – Olund, Walraven, Lingua (G). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Vega (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO), Vincent (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Koch. LP – Vincent. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Walraven (2-4, 2B, R), Lingua (2B, RBI), Olund (2B). Records – Kansas City 7-5, Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-8.

