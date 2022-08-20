Gary SouthShore Railcats box score for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Lake Country 14, RailCats 5
RailCats;000;023;000;—;5;10;1
Lake Country;210;410;60X;—;14;16;1
2B — Jesus Marriaga, LG Castillo (RC); Dykstra (LC). 3B — Bennett (LC). HR — Sam Abbott (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Chris Erwin (3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Nick Garcia (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO), Jack Eisenbarger (0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 SO), Jaylen Smith (1.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 SO). WP — McRae. LP — Erwin. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Tristen Carranza (3-4, 4 R), Jordan Schaffer (3-4, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI). Records: Lake Country 30-55, RailCats 36-49.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.