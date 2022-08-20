 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box score for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Lake Country 14, RailCats 5

RailCats;000;023;000;—;5;10;1

Lake Country;210;410;60X;—;14;16;1

2B — Jesus Marriaga, LG Castillo (RC); Dykstra (LC). 3B — Bennett (LC). HR — Sam Abbott (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Chris Erwin (3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Nick Garcia (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO), Jack Eisenbarger (0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 SO), Jaylen Smith (1.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 SO). WP — McRae. LP — Erwin. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Tristen Carranza (3-4, 4 R), Jordan Schaffer (3-4, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI). Records: Lake Country 30-55, RailCats 36-49.

