Gary SouthShore Railcats box score for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Thursday's Late Result

Cleburne 13, RailCats 4

Cleburne;016;021;102;—;13;17;2

RailCats;000;030;010;—;4;7;0

2B — Nehrir, Alexander (CL); Victor Nova, Daniel Lingua (RC). HR — Arroyo, Alexander, Wolfe, Schumpert (CL); LG Castillo, Jackson Smith (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Edward Cuello (5 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Aaron Phillips (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Reyson Santos (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 SO), Julio Vivas (1 IP, 1 SO), Yeison Medina (1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Sanchez. LP — Cuello. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Nova (3-4, R), Lingua (2-4, R). Records: Cleburne 37-46, RailCats 36-48.

