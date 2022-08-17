Gary SouthShore Railcats box score for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Tuesday's Late Results
Cleburne 3, Gary RailCats 2
|Cleburne Railroaders;000 003 000 — 3 9 1
|Gary RailCats;000 010 100 — 2 8 0
2B – Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS – Sheaks (5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Phillips (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Eisenbarger (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), Santos (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Bell (2-1). LP – Sheaks (5-6). SV – Gardewine (12). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS – Marriaga (3-4, RBI), Castillo (2B, RBI). Records – Cleburne Railroaders 35-46, Gary SouthShore RailCats 36-46.
