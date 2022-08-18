Gary SouthShore Railcats box score for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Wednesday's Late Results
Cleburne 13, Gary RailCats 2
|Cleburne Railroaders;210 300 340 — 13 12 0
|Gary RailCats;100 000 010 — 2 7 2
2B – Scantlin 2 (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Vincent (3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Smith (1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Garcia (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Hilton (8-3). LP – Francis (4-7). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Scantlin (3-4, 2 2B, R), Walraven (RBI), Lingua (R). Records – Cleburne Railroaders 36-46, Gary SouthShore RailCats 36-47.
