Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Friday, July 8, 2022

Friday's Late Results
Chicago Dogs 8, Gary SouthShore RailCats 3
|Chicago;003 030 200 — 8 10 0
|RailCats;000 210 000 — 3 5 1
HR – Scantlin, Nova (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Garcia (4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Vincent (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO), Medina (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Price (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP – Barringer. LP – Garcia. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Scantlin (1-4, HR, R, RBI), Nova (1-4, HR, R, RBI), Cruz (1-4 RBI), Marriaga (1-4, R). Records – Chicago Dogs 33-17, Gary SouthShore RailCats 21-30.
