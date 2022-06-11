Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Friday, June 10, 2022

Sioux City 6, RailCats 3
Sioux City;001;000;005;—;6;10;1
RailCats;000;021;000;—;3;4;1
2B — Michael Woodworth (RC). HR — Amaral, Franklin (SC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Harrison Francis (6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 SO), Jack Eisenbarger (2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO), Carlos Vega (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 SO). WP — Gercken. LP — Eisenbarger. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Thomas Walraven (2-4, R, RBI). Records: Sioux City 11-14, RailCats 12-16.
Friday’s Late Results
RailCats 7-0, Sioux City 3-2
Sioux City;010;020;0;—;3;8;0
RailCats;003;004;X;—;7;8;0
2B — Zawada (SC); Zach Racusin (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Nick Garcia (4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Josh Vincent (2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO), Carlos Vega (1 IP, 1 H). WP — Vincent. LP — Kuhns. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Michael Cruz (2-3, R, 2 RBI), Alec Olund (2-3, R, RBI).
Sioux City;020;000;0;—;2;4;0
RailCats;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
2B — Zawada, Martin (SC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Adam Heidenfelder (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO), Robbie Coursel (0.1 IP), Steven Colon (1 IP, 1 SO). WP — Hardy. LP — Heidenfelder. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Michael Woodworth (2-3).