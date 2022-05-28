Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday’s Late Result
Milwaukee 6, RailCats 5
RailCats;100;202;000;—;5;13;2
Milwaukee;000;001;122;—;6;10;0
2B — Michael Cruz, Alec Olund (RC); Hill, Kelly, Torres (M). HR — Barnum (M). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — John Sheaks (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO), Chris Erwin (2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 SO). WP — Matthys. LP — Erwin. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Daniel Lingua (4-4, R), Cruz (2-4, BB, 2 RBI). Records: Milwaukee 7-6, RailCats 5-9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.