Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Monday, June 6, 2022

Gary RailCats 3, Lake Country 2
|RailCats;200 001 000 — 3 6 0
|Lake Country;000 101 000 — 2 7 0
HR – Woodworth (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Garcia (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Vincent (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Vega (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Garcia. LP – Beckley. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Woodworth (3-4, HR, R, 2 RBI), Welz (2-3, 2 R), Lingua (RBI). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-14, Lake Country DockHounds 11-11.
