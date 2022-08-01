Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Sunday, July 31, 2022

Sunday's Late Result
Cleburne 9, Gary RailCats 3
|Gary RailCats;000 002 010 — 3 7 2
|Cleburne Railroaders;000 001 35x — 9 9 1
Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS – Cuello (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Campbell (1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Voight (2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP – Hilton (5-3). LP – Cuello (2-2). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS – Woodworth (3-3, 2 R), Marriaga (2 RBI). Records – Cleburne Railroaders 28-40, Gary SouthShore RailCats 27-42.
