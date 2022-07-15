Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday's Late Results
Winnipeg 11, Gary RailCats 9
|Gary RailCats;025 010 010 — 9 11 0
|Winnipeg Goldeyes;007 301 00x — 11 16 1
2B – Walraven (RC). HR – Abbott (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Garcia (2 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Vincent (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Campbell (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Phillips (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Voight (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vargas. LP – Vincent. SV – Strobel. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Walraven (3-4, 2B, R, RBI), Abbott (2-5, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI), Castillo (2-5, R), Smith (2 RBI). Records – Winnipeg Goldeyes 29-24, Gary RailCats 21-33.