Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Thursday, June 23, 2022

American Association
Kane County 3, Gary RailCats 2 (10 innings)
|Kane County;001 000 000 2 — 3 6 0
|Gary RailCats;000 100 000 1 — 2 8 1
2B – Williams, Marriaga (RC). HR – Cruz (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Eisenbarger (3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Anderson. LP – Phillips. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Cruz (2-3, HR, R, RBI), Marriaga (2-4, 2B), Williams (2B, RBI). Records – Kane County Cougars 19-17, Gary SouthShore RailCats 17-21.
