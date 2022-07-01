 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Thursday, June 30, 2022

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
American Association

Chicago 3, Gary RailCats 0

Chicago Dogs;001 000 101 — 3 7 0
Gary RailCats;000 000 000 — 0 8 0

Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Erwin (6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Medina (1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Eisenbarger (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). WP – Kipper. LP – Erwin. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Olund (2-4). Records – Chicago Dogs 28-14, Gary SouthShore RailCats 20-24.

