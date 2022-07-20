Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Tuesday's Late Results
Gary RailCats 13, Cleburne 5
|Cleburne Railroaders;001 010 003 — 5 11 0
|Gary RailCats;000 560 02x — 13 10 0
2B – Woodworth, Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO), Coursel (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). WP – Francis (3-4). LP – Alexander (2-6). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Woodworth (2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Castillo (2-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Smith (2-4, R, 2 RBI), Nova (2 R, 2 RBI). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 24-34, Cleburne Railroaders 23-34.
