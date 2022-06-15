Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Gary RailCats 9, Sioux Falls 5
|RailCats;110 000 331 — 9 12 0
|Sioux Falls;500 000 000 — 5 11 1
2B – Cruz, Racusin, Abbott (RC). HR – Woodworth, Lingua, Abbott (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Sheaks (6 2/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Vincent (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 SO). WP – Vincent. LP – Ledesma. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Abbott (3-5, 2B, HR, R, RBI), Cruz (3-5, 2B, 2 R), Woodworth (2-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI), Lingua (HR, RBI), Racusin (2B, R, RBI). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 14-16, Sioux Falls Canaries 8-21.
